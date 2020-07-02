HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), a Energy Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing business, saw its stock trade 1,968,642 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.14M. Cowen has downgraded HollyFrontier (HFC) to perform less from $26 to $22 price target. The reason for downgrading is that the HollyFrontier – refiner is in the debt to Brent-WTI crude spreads. Where it allows you to trade between its features.

At the end of the phase of U.S expansions, the company’s renewable diesel project will be kicking off. But it could diminish potential earnings because spending a huge amount may deteriorate the balance sheet of the company.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) stock is quoted at $27.71, down -1.49 cents or -5.10% on the day. Total Revenue for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is $16.99B. Gross Profit is $2.29B and the EBITDA is $1.03B.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is 2.14M compared to 2.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). Approximately 3.90% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) stock is 1.74, indicating its 6.43% to 5.69% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, HFC’s short term support levels are around $26.76, $23.07 and $18.66 on the downside. HFCs short term resistance levels are $48.69, $45.22 and $42.74 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HFC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.19), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18). HFC is trading 49.95% off its 52 week low at $18.48 and -52.94% off its 52 week high of $58.88. Performance wise, HFC stock has recently shown investors -6.32% a cutback in a week, -14.97% a cutback in a month and 27.52% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) has shown a return of -45.36% since the 1st of this year.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Key Figures:

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.486B. HFC insiders hold roughly 0.80% of the shares. On May-04-20 Mizuho Upgrade HFC as Neutral → Buy at $42. On Jun-12-20 Goldman Downgrade HFC as Neutral → Sell and on Jun-30-20 Cowen Downgrade HFC as Market Perform → Underperform at $22.

There are currently 160.54M shares in the float and 161.87M shares outstanding. There are 3.90% shares short in HFCs float. The industry rank for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is 154 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Fundamentals Statistics:

HFC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $17,486,578 to $16,989,876 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.57 and a profit of 2233.30% next year. The growth rate on HFC this year is -107.55 compared to an industry -20.40. HFCs next year’s growth rate is -502.70 compared to an industry 0.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 34.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.73 compared to an industry of 1.07 and HFCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.01 compared to an industry of 4.15. HFC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.56.