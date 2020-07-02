Jabil Inc. (JBL), a Technology Electronic Components corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,350,395 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.84M. Jabil (JBL)- that provides manufacturing services & solutions worldwide is all set up to make 1.6M masks usage by every single day in fall. The company can produce 2B masks annually and delivers manufacturing services in Illinois, Tennessee & Massachusetts.

Jabil is manufacturing masks for its industrial employers and produce FDA-rated surgical masks.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) stock is changing hands at $31.04, down -1.04 cents or -3.24% on the day. Total Revenue for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is $26.54B. Gross Profit is $1.91B and the EBITDA is $1.5B.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 1.84M compared to 1.45M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Jabil Inc. (JBL) has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Jabil Inc. (JBL). Approximately 2.34% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Jabil Inc. (JBL) stock is 1.23, indicating its 3.73% to 4.18% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, JBL’s short term support levels are around $29.42, $28.16 and $26.00 on the downside. JBLs short term resistance levels are $43.46, $39.81 and $36.76 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JBL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.16) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.08). JBL is trading 76.06% off its 52 week low at $17.63 and -29.77% off its 52 week high of $44.20. Performance wise, JBL stock has recently shown investors -1.37% a lower amount in a week, -1.12% a lower amount in a month and 35.72% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, Jabil Inc. (JBL) has shown a return of -24.90% since the 1st of this year.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Key Figures:

Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.678B. JBL insiders hold roughly 8.57% of the shares. On Nov-01-19 Standpoint Research Downgrade JBL as Buy → Hold, On Nov-13-19 RBC Capital Mkts Initiated JBL as Sector Perform and on May-15-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade JBL as Neutral → Buy at $37.

There are currently 137.80M shares in the float and 152.06M shares outstanding. There are 2.34% shares short in JBLs float. The industry rank for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 229 out of 252 ranking it at the Bottom 9% .

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Fundamental Figures:

JBL last 2 years revenues have increased from $25,282,320 to $26,539,876 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (JBL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.66 and a profit of 37.50% next year. The growth rate on JBL this year is -13.42 compared to an industry -10.20. JBLs next year’s growth rate is 35.66 compared to an industry 34.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.47. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.84 compared to an industry of 1.01 and JBLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.48 compared to an industry of 4.95. JBL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.66.