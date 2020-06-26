Insulet Corporation (PODD), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 432,042 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 587.64k. Insulet Corporation (PODD) stock traded at $193.44, up 1.33 cents or +0.69% on the day. Total Revenue for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is $776.6M. Gross Profit is $480.3M and the EBITDA is $81.9M.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Insulet Corporation (PODD) is 587.64k compared to 564.34k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Insulet Corporation (PODD). Approximately 5.24% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Insulet Corporation (PODD) stock is 0.90, indicating its 4.27% to 4.57% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PODD’s short term support levels are around $192.09, $186.16 and $178.33 on the downside. PODDs short term resistance levels are $224.75, $216.44 and $206.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PODD has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). PODD is trading 69.49% off its 52 week low at $114.13 and -15.45% off its 52 week high of $228.79. Performance wise, PODD stock has recently shown investors 2.08% a pop in a week, 8.41% a pop in a month and 8.81% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has shown a return of 12.99% since the first of the year.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Key Evaluation:

Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $12.662B. PODD insiders hold roughly 0.92% of the shares. On Mar-31-20 Berenberg Downgrade PODD as Buy → Hold, On Apr-03-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated PODD as Neutral at $200 and on Apr-24-20 SVB Leerink Downgrade PODD as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 62.46M shares in the float and 62.88M shares outstanding. There are 5.24% shares short in PODDs float. The industry rank for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is 101 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Key Fundamentals:

PODD last 2 years revenues have increased from $738,200 to $776,600 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Insulet Corporation (PODD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.00 and a profit of 678.00% next year. The growth rate on PODD this year is -47.37 compared to an industry 3.10. PODDs next year’s growth rate is 1,020.00 compared to an industry 24.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 206.74 compared to an industry of 3.37 and PODDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 302.75 compared to an industry of 17.73. PODD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.