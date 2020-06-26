Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials corporation, saw its stock trade 560,397 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 730.35k. Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) stock is trading at $12.94, up 0.26 cents or +2.05% on the day. Total Revenue for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is $424.48M. Gross Profit is $158.19M and the EBITDA is $21.84M.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is 730.35k compared to 712.34k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). Approximately 4.28% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) stock is 1.33, indicating its 5.16% to 6.39% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, VECO’s short term support levels are around $12.68, $11.78 and $10.50 on the downside. VECOs short term resistance levels are $18.08, $16.69 and $14.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VECO has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23). VECO is trading 74.39% off its 52 week low at $7.42 and -32.64% off its 52 week high of $19.21. Performance wise, VECO stock has recently shown investors -1.15% a drop in a week, 7.56% a higher demand in a month and 23.24% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has shown a return of -11.88% since the start of the year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Key Figures:

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $639.603M. VECO insiders hold roughly 2.74% of the shares. On Nov-05-19 The Benchmark Company Reiterated VECO as Buy at $15 → $18. On Mar-03-20 Stifel Upgrade VECO as Hold → Buy at $14 → $18 and on Jun-05-20 Oppenheimer Initiated VECO as Outperform at $18.

There are currently 47.97M shares in the float and 49.43M shares outstanding. There are 4.28% shares short in VECOs float. The industry rank for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is 104 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 41% .

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Fundamental Evaluation:

VECO last 2 years revenues have increased from $419,349 to $424,480 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.07 and a profit of 42.81% next year. The growth rate on VECO this year is -2,366.67 compared to an industry 20.40. VECOs next year’s growth rate is 48.53 compared to an industry 42.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.68 compared to an industry of 1.89 and VECOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 35.44 compared to an industry of 27.59. VECO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.68 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.09.