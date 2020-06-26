Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), a Healthcare Medical Devices organization, saw its stock trade 1,129,438 common shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 711.65k. Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) stock is changing hands at $15.18, up 0.29 cents or +1.95% on the day. Total Revenue for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is $796.2M. Gross Profit is $264.3M and the EBITDA is $78M.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is 711.65k compared to 566.86k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX). Approximately 2.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) stock is 1.21, indicating its 4.16% to 5.45% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, VREXs short term resistance levels are $31.90, $27.08 and $26.37 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VREX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.33), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.38). VREX is trading 4.69% off its 52 week low at $14.50 and -54.00% off its 52 week high of $33.00. Performance wise, VREX stock has recently shown investors -3.19% a reduction in a week, -22.79% a reduction in a month and -28.19% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has shown a return of -49.08% since the start of the year.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Key Research:

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $593.538M. VREX insiders hold roughly 0.47% of the shares. On Feb-12-20 Jefferies Downgrade VREX as Buy → Hold at $30. On Mar-25-20 JP Morgan Upgrade VREX as Neutral → Overweight at $32 and on May-13-20 JP Morgan Downgrade VREX as Overweight → Neutral at $32 → $25.

There are currently 38.90M shares in the float and 39.10M shares outstanding. There are 2.85% shares short in VREXs float. The industry rank for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is 101 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 40% .

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Fundamental Figures:

VREX last 2 years revenues have increased from $780,600 to $796,200 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.01 and a profit of 174.68% next year. The growth rate on VREX this year is -73.85 compared to an industry 3.10. VREXs next year’s growth rate is 179.41 compared to an industry 24.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.59. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.29 compared to an industry of 3.37 and VREXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.03 compared to an industry of 17.73. VREX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.34 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.