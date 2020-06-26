Genasys Inc. (GNSS), a Technology Scientific & Technical Instruments business, saw its stock trade 344,713 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 260.02k. Genasys Inc. (GNSS) stock is quoted at $5.49, up 0.33 cents or +6.40% on the day. Total Revenue for Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is $33.67M. Gross Profit is $18.46M and the EBITDA is $2.26M.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is 260.02k compared to 236.55k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Genasys Inc. (GNSS) has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Genasys Inc. (GNSS). Approximately 0.40% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Genasys Inc. (GNSS) stock is 0.55, indicating its 8.71% to 9.46% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GNSS’s short term support levels are around $5.24, $4.67 and $3.86 on the downside. GNSSs short term resistance levels are $6.38 and $6.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GNSS has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.52), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.50). GNSS is trading 173.13% off its 52 week low at $2.01 and -10.00% off its 52 week high of $6.10. Performance wise, GNSS stock has recently shown investors 0.73% a greater amount in a week, 20.93% a greater amount in a month and 69.44% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Genasys Inc. (GNSS) has shown a return of 67.89% since the start of the year.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Key Figures:

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $181.877M. GNSS insiders hold roughly 3.17% of the shares.

There are currently 32.10M shares in the float and 33.10M shares outstanding. There are 0.40% shares short in GNSSs float. The industry rank for Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is 156 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Key Fundamentals:

GNSS last 2 years revenues have decreased from $36,979 to $33,668 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Genasys Inc. (GNSS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.04 and a profit of 27.27% next year. The growth rate on GNSS this year is 75.00 compared to an industry -5.20. GNSSs next year’s growth rate is 0.00 compared to an industry 22.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.57. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.97 compared to an industry of 3.11 and GNSSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 49.57 compared to an industry of 7.71. GNSS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.14 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.05.