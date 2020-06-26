Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services organization, saw its stock trade 13,431 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.74k. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) stock traded at $2.9000, up 0.15 cents or +5.45% on the day. Total Revenue for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) is $329.6M. Gross Profit is $73.9M and the EBITDA is $46.5M.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) is 36.74k compared to 21.31k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) has a 50-day moving average of $3.4247 and a 200-day moving average of $5.1391. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR). Approximately 0.46% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) stock is indicating its 10.12% to 11.53% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, RNGR’s short term support level is around $2.67 on the downside. RNGRs short term resistance levels are $7.60, $7.41 and $7.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RNGR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.20), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.15). RNGR is trading 16.70% off its 52 week low at $2.48 and -64.25% off its 52 week high of $8.11. Performance wise, RNGR stock has recently shown investors 5.07% a rise in a week, -22.67% a drop in a month and -18.94% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) has shown a return of -54.97% since the start of the year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Key Evaluation:

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $44.496M. RNGR insiders hold roughly 42.83% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade RNGR as Buy → Neutral at $9 → $6. On Mar-19-20 Barclays Downgrade RNGR as Overweight → Equal Weight and on Apr-15-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade RNGR as Overweight → Neutral at $10 → $6.

There are currently 4.96M shares in the float and 8.62M shares outstanding. There are 0.46% shares short in RNGRs float. The industry rank for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) is 94 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Fundamental Research:

RNGR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $336,900 to $329,600 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.50 and a loss of -20.50% next year. The growth rate on RNGR this year is -676.00 compared to an industry -29.90. RNGRs next year’s growth rate is -21.53 compared to an industry 12.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.78. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.22 compared to an industry of 0.70 and RNGRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.22 compared to an industry of 3.06. RNGR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.55.