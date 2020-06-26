Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 392,153 common shares, a pop against to its 10-day trading volume of 257.06k. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) stock traded at $4.7000, up 0.08 cents or +1.73% on the day. Gross Profit is $-4.66M and the EBITDA is $-9.88M.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is 257.06k compared to 894.04k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) has a 50-day moving average of $4.7100 and a 200-day moving average of $9.2172. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC). Approximately 7.67% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) stock is 1.27, indicating its 6.59% to 6.69% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, CYCCs short term resistance levels are $18.40, $16.20 and $15.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CYCC has short term rating of Neutral (0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.21) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). CYCC is trading 22.08% off its 52 week low at $3.85 and -76.02% off its 52 week high of $19.60. Performance wise, CYCC stock has recently shown investors -1.05% a lower amount in a week, -16.52% a lower amount in a month and -41.32% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) has shown a return of -64.93% since the beginning of the year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) Key Research:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $22.842M. CYCC insiders hold roughly 5.32% of the shares. On Oct-16-15 H.C. Wainwright Initiated CYCC as Buy at $5. On Sep-07-18 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated CYCC as Buy and on Apr-27-20 ROTH Capital Resumed CYCC as Buy at $24.

There are currently 4.46M shares in the float and 4.86M shares outstanding. There are 7.67% shares short in CYCCs float. The industry rank for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) Fundamental Details:

CYCC last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.47 and a profit of 28.70% next year. CYCCs next year’s growth rate is -27.95 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.73. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.39 compared to an industry of 4.30 CYCC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.