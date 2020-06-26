Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 68,399 common shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 168.55k. Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) stock is trading at $3.6600, down -0.01 cents or -0.27% on the day. and the EBITDA is $-11.06M.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) is 168.55k compared to 459.15k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) has a 50-day moving average of $3.9066 and a 200-day moving average of $3.9570. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB). Approximately 9.17% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) stock is 0.57, indicating its 6.49% to 15.47% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ENOB’s short term support levels are around $3.28 and $2.00 on the downside. ENOBs short term resistance levels are $13.25, $9.43 and $8.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ENOB has short term rating of Neutral (-0.21), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). ENOB is trading 87.69% off its 52 week low at $1.95 and -72.75% off its 52 week high of $13.43. Performance wise, ENOB stock has recently shown investors -3.43% a lower demand in a week, -0.27% a lower demand in a month and 26.21% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) has shown a return of -27.09% since the first of the year.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Key Figures:

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $170.18M. ENOB insiders hold roughly 69.71% of the shares.

There are currently 14.22M shares in the float and 46.28M shares outstanding. There are 9.17% shares short in ENOBs float. The industry rank for Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Fundamental Research:

ENOB last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.68 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.24.