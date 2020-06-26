Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock trade 43,761 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 77.51k. Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) stock is trading at $17.91, up 0.87 cents or +5.11% on the day. Total Revenue for Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is $240.22M. Gross Profit is $79.27M and the EBITDA is $10.16M.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is 77.51k compared to 41.18k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW). Approximately 0.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) stock is 1.31, indicating its 8.57% to 7.88% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AVNW’s short term support levels are around $17.16, $15.98 and $15.03 on the downside. AVNWs short term resistance level is $18.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AVNW has short term rating of Bullish (0.39), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.65) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.50). AVNW is trading 152.32% off its 52 week low at $7.10 and -5.93% off its 52 week high of $19.04. Performance wise, AVNW stock has recently shown investors 9.21% a spike in a week, 14.59% a spike in a month and 116.57% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) has shown a return of 27.47% since the 1st of this year.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Key Evaluation:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $96.589M. AVNW insiders hold roughly 10.14% of the shares. On Sep-03-14 Needham Upgrade AVNW as Hold → Buy at $2.20. On Sep-05-14 H.C. Wainwright Initiated AVNW as Neutral and on Dec-31-14 Needham Resumed AVNW as Buy at $2.20.

There are currently 4.84M shares in the float and 5.40M shares outstanding. There are 0.28% shares short in AVNWs float. The industry rank for Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is 79 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 31% .

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Fundamentals Statistics:

AVNW last 2 years revenues have decreased from $243,858 to $240,219 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.27 and a profit of 24.29% next year. The growth rate on AVNW this year is 106.90 compared to an industry -2.30. AVNWs next year’s growth rate is 33.33 compared to an industry 39.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.41 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.76. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.44 compared to an industry of 1.75 and AVNWs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.48 compared to an industry of 13.95. AVNW fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.45.