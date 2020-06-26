PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI), a Industrials Building Products & Equipment corporation, saw its stock trade 161,502 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 260.66k. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) stock is trading at $14.86, up 0.26 cents or +1.78% on the day. Total Revenue for PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is $791.42M. Gross Profit is $260.37M and the EBITDA is $128.66M.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is 260.66k compared to 401.76k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI). Approximately 1.22% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) stock is 1.51, indicating its 4.28% to 5.45% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, PGTI’s short term support levels are around $14.70, $13.81 and $13.35 on the downside. PGTIs short term resistance levels are $18.08, $16.31 and $15.28 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PGTI has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). PGTI is trading 115.99% off its 52 week low at $6.88 and -19.59% off its 52 week high of $18.48. Performance wise, PGTI stock has recently shown investors -4.01% a reduction in a week, -1.85% a reduction in a month and 55.11% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) has shown a return of -0.34% since the 1st of this year.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Key Data:

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $875.637M. PGTI insiders hold roughly 4.22% of the shares. On Aug-02-19 Gabelli & Co Upgrade PGTI as Hold → Buy at $22. On Nov-08-19 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade PGTI as Overweight → Sector Weight and on Mar-17-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade PGTI as Buy → Neutral at $20 → $11.

There are currently 56.39M shares in the float and 58.67M shares outstanding. There are 1.22% shares short in PGTIs float. The industry rank for PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) is 104 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 41% .

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Fundamentals Statistics:

PGTI last 2 years revenues have increased from $744,956 to $791,423 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 25.19% next year. The growth rate on PGTI this year is -20.73 compared to an industry -22.70. PGTIs next year’s growth rate is 27.69 compared to an industry 23.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.00 compared to an industry of 1.57 and PGTIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.19 compared to an industry of 9.42. PGTI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.12.