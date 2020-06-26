United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), a Consumer Defensive Food Distribution corporation, saw its stock exchange 882,235 common shares, a rise against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.66M. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) stock is changing hands at $18.00, up 0.25 cents or +1.41% on the day. Total Revenue for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is $25.23B. Gross Profit is $2.79B and the EBITDA is $480.35M.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is 1.66M compared to 2.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). Approximately 16.99% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) stock is 1.36, indicating its 6.45% to 9.29% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, UNFI’s short term support levels are around $17.52, $15.84 and $14.80 on the downside. UNFIs short term resistance levels are $22.60 and $20.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UNFI has short term rating of Bullish (0.36), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). UNFI is trading 263.20% off its 52 week low at $5.00 and -22.33% off its 52 week high of $23.38. Performance wise, UNFI stock has recently shown investors 9.07% a rise in a week, -1.04% a pullback in a month and 93.40% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has shown a return of 107.31% since the 1st of this year.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Key Details:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $984.366M. UNFI insiders hold roughly 1.34% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 BMO Capital Markets Upgrade UNFI as Underperform → Market Perform at $5 → $10. On Mar-19-20 Barclays Upgrade UNFI as Underweight → Equal Weight and on May-13-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade UNFI as Underweight → Equal Weight at $16.

There are currently 53.96M shares in the float and 55.22M shares outstanding. There are 16.99% shares short in UNFIs float. The industry rank for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) is 61 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Fundamental Figures:

UNFI last 2 years revenues have increased from $21,387,068 to $25,231,956 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.71 and a loss of -5.86% next year. The growth rate on UNFI this year is 20.19 compared to an industry -0.20. UNFIs next year’s growth rate is -31.60 compared to an industry 17.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 21.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.83 compared to an industry of 2.34 and UNFIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.48 compared to an industry of 12.23. UNFI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.58.