Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 351,416 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 402.93k. Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) stock is changing hands at $15.86, up 0.19 cents or +1.21% on the day. and the EBITDA is $-41.33M.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is 402.93k compared to 291.12k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX). Approximately 0.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) stock is 3.20, indicating its 8.73% to 10.38% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, IMUX’s short term support levels are around $14.16, $12.65 and $11.88 on the downside. IMUXs short term resistance level is $16.51 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IMUX has short term rating of Neutral (0.14), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). IMUX is trading 278.52% off its 52 week low at $4.19 and -16.75% off its 52 week high of $19.05. Performance wise, IMUX stock has recently shown investors 14.51% a pop in a week, 52.50% a pop in a month and 110.34% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) has shown a return of 63.51% since the beginning of the year.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Key Statistics:

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $235.811M. IMUX insiders hold roughly 2.30% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 ROTH Capital Initiated IMUX as Buy at $44. On May-11-20 H.C. Wainwright Initiated IMUX as Buy at $45 and on Jun-05-20 Wedbush Initiated IMUX as Outperform at $59.

There are currently 7.65M shares in the float and 10.75M shares outstanding. There are 0.85% shares short in IMUXs float. The industry rank for Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) Fundamental Research:

IMUX last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.73 and a loss of -15.10% next year. The growth rate on IMUX this year is -32.30 compared to an industry 9.20. IMUXs next year’s growth rate is -10.13 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.70 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.46 compared to an industry of 4.30 IMUX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.62.