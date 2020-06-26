AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock exchange 611,567 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 375.11k. AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) stock is changing hands at $1.4000, up 0.24 cents or +20.69% on the day. Total Revenue for AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is $106.85M. Gross Profit is $22.57M and the EBITDA is $-7.33M.

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is 375.11k compared to 237.72k over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0694 and a 200-day moving average of $1.6193. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO). Approximately 6.87% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) stock is 0.57, indicating its 18.16% to 16.62% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AUTO’s short term support levels are around $1.35, $1.20 and $1.05 on the downside. AUTOs short term resistance levels are $2.65, $2.54 and $2.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AUTO has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). AUTO is trading 180.00% off its 52 week low at $0.50 and -63.06% off its 52 week high of $3.79. Performance wise, AUTO stock has recently shown investors 27.27% a higher demand in a week, 41.40% a higher demand in a month and 14.29% a higher demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) has shown a return of -43.32% since the beginning of the year.

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Key Evaluation:

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $18.406M. AUTO insiders hold roughly 26.36% of the shares. On Mar-19-18 Lake Street Reiterated AUTO as Buy at $12 → $6. On Mar-08-19 B. Riley FBR Upgrade AUTO as Neutral → Buy at $3.20 → $5 and on Mar-30-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade AUTO as Buy → Neutral at $4.20 → $1.15.

There are currently 9.82M shares in the float and 13.13M shares outstanding. There are 6.87% shares short in AUTOs float. The industry rank for AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is 64 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 25% .

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) Fundamentals Statistics:

AUTO last 2 years revenues have decreased from $113,981 to $106,849 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a profit of 38.50% next year. The growth rate on AUTO this year is -31.63 compared to an industry -38.60. AUTOs next year’s growth rate is -62.69 compared to an industry 45.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.34 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.05 compared to an industry of 2.47 AUTO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.67 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.18.