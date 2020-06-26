Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 199,959 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 295.66k. Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) stock is quoted at $4.7600, up 0.04 cents or +0.85% on the day. Total Revenue for Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) is $95.93M. Gross Profit is $48.24M and the EBITDA is $28.24M.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) is 295.66k compared to 588.09k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) has a 50-day moving average of $5.0126 and a 200-day moving average of $10.9916. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH). Approximately 3.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) stock is 0.83, indicating its 4.94% to 6.40% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, REPH’s short term support level is around $4.75 on the downside. REPHs short term resistance levels are $18.81, $17.24 and $16.55 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, REPH has short term rating of Neutral (0.02), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.42) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). REPH is trading 14.70% off its 52 week low at $4.15 and -75.22% off its 52 week high of $19.21. Performance wise, REPH stock has recently shown investors -1.45% a slope in a week, -1.65% a slope in a month and -37.94% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) has shown a return of -74.03% since the 1st of this year.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Key Details:

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $112.173M. REPH insiders hold roughly 1.39% of the shares. On Feb-14-18 Oppenheimer Initiated REPH as Outperform at $19. On Jan-31-19 Janney Resumed REPH as Buy at $13 and on Oct-17-19 Stephens Initiated REPH as Overweight at $14.

There are currently 23.19M shares in the float and 23.40M shares outstanding. There are 3.74% shares short in REPHs float. The industry rank for Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) is 81 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Fundamental Evaluation:

REPH last 2 years revenues have decreased from $99,219 to $95,931 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a profit of 176.40% next year. The growth rate on REPH this year is -390.00 compared to an industry 12.40. REPHs next year’s growth rate is -300.00 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.52 and cash per share (mrq) is -. and REPHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.31 compared to an industry of 10.55. REPH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.20.