BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), a Financial Services Asset Management business, saw its stock exchange 616,789 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 825.71k. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) stock is changing hands at $546.97, up 8.4 cents or +1.56% on the day. Total Revenue for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is $14.9B. Gross Profit is $7.41B and the EBITDA is $5.5B.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is 825.71k compared to 1.39M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) has a 50-day moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average of $498.17. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). Approximately 1.81% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) stock is 1.29, indicating its 2.66% to 2.81% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BLK’s short term support levels are around $517.17, $479.44 and $454.14 on the downside. BLKs short term resistance levels are $575.72 and $548.99 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BLK has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.37) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). BLK is trading 68.83% off its 52 week low at $323.98 and -5.17% off its 52 week high of $576.81. Performance wise, BLK stock has recently shown investors -1.76% a lower demand in a week, 1.97% an inflation in a month and 21.04% an inflation in the past quarter. More importantly, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) has shown a return of 8.81% since the 1st of this year.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Key Details:

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $82.934B. BLK insiders hold roughly 3.32% of the shares. On Nov-06-19 Deutsche Bank Upgrade BLK as Hold → Buy at $465 → $543. On Jan-02-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade BLK as Equal Weight → Overweight at $575 and on Feb-14-20 Deutsche Bank Downgrade BLK as Buy → Hold at $584.

There are currently 149.20M shares in the float and 155.24M shares outstanding. There are 1.81% shares short in BLKs float. The industry rank for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is 37 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Key Fundamentals:

BLK last 2 years revenues have increased from $14,539,000 to $14,903,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 6.49 and a profit of 12.23% next year. The growth rate on BLK this year is -6.18 compared to an industry -13.20. BLKs next year’s growth rate is 13.36 compared to an industry 8.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 212.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 28.49. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.55 compared to an industry of 1.43 and BLKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 17.27 compared to an industry of 8.28. BLK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 26.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 6.38.