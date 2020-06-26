Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 275,132 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 713.98k. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) stock is quoted at $1.0100, down -0.03 cents or -2.88% on the day. Total Revenue for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is $3.38M. Gross Profit is $1.23M and the EBITDA is $-30.2M.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is 713.98k compared to 964.01k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0577 and a 200-day moving average of $3.2104. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES). Approximately 5.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) stock is 2.44, indicating its 9.19% to 11.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, EYESs short term resistance levels are $6.02, $3.89 and $3.48 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EYES has short term rating of Neutral (-0.19), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.38) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.27) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.28). EYES is trading 42.25% off its 52 week low at $0.71 and -88.73% off its 52 week high of $8.96. Performance wise, EYES stock has recently shown investors -4.72% a reduction in a week, 2.02% an increase in a month and -63.00% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) has shown a return of -82.99% since the 1st of this year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) Key Statistics:

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $23.389M. EYES insiders hold roughly 43.05% of the shares. On Jul-06-15 H.C. Wainwright Initiated EYES as Buy at $21 and on Dec-13-19 Dougherty & Company Initiated EYES as Buy at $2.

There are currently 13.18M shares in the float and 15.61M shares outstanding. There are 5.37% shares short in EYESs float. The industry rank for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is 143 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) Fundamental Research:

EYES last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $3,379 to $3,379 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a profit of 15.70% next year. The growth rate on EYES this year is -14.14 compared to an industry 2.90. EYESs next year’s growth rate is -15.24 compared to an industry 32.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.50. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.16 compared to an industry of 3.37 EYES fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.40.