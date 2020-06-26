Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies organization, saw its stock exchange 569,114 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 585.56k. Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) stock is trading at $42.42, up 0.42 cents or +1.00% on the day. Total Revenue for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is $1.02B. Gross Profit is $430.23M and the EBITDA is $174.01M.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is 585.56k compared to 839.5k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD). Approximately 12.59% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) stock is 1.25, indicating its 4.97% to 7.08% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CMD’s short term support levels are around $40.34, $30.05 and $27.06 on the downside. CMDs short term resistance levels are $70.08, $68.25 and $61.05 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CMD has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). CMD is trading 103.84% off its 52 week low at $20.81 and -54.81% off its 52 week high of $93.87. Performance wise, CMD stock has recently shown investors 1.78% a surge in a week, 3.04% a surge in a month and 20.27% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) has shown a return of -40.17% since the start of the year.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Key Statistics:

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.788B. CMD insiders hold roughly 11.16% of the shares. On Jan-03-18 Raymond James Upgrade CMD as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Mar-01-19 Raymond James Downgrade CMD as Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Nov-26-19 Needham Upgrade CMD as Hold → Buy at $94.

There are currently 37.45M shares in the float and 42.19M shares outstanding. There are 12.59% shares short in CMDs float. The industry rank for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is 143 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Fundamental Details:

CMD last 2 years revenues have decreased from $918,155 to $1,022,153 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.11 and a profit of 59.08% next year. The growth rate on CMD this year is -44.30 compared to an industry 2.90. CMDs next year’s growth rate is 50.76 compared to an industry 32.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.87. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.60 compared to an industry of 3.37 and CMDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.53 compared to an industry of 20.59. CMD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.32 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.