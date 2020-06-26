Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 647,981 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 639.96k. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) stock is quoted at $1.2800, up 0.06 cents or +4.92% on the day. and the EBITDA is $-17.78M.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) is 639.96k compared to 2.15M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0173 and a 200-day moving average of $0.7132. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO). Approximately 0.34% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) stock is indicating its 8.65% to 11.30% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ARPO’s short term support levels are around $1.23, $1.11 and $0.98 on the downside. ARPOs short term resistance levels are $1.48 and $1.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ARPO has short term rating of Neutral (0.23), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45). ARPO is trading 204.76% off its 52 week low at $0.42 and -16.34% off its 52 week high of $1.53. Performance wise, ARPO stock has recently shown investors 3.23% a surge in a week, 63.68% a surge in a month and 146.44% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) has shown a return of 105.29% since the 1st of this year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Key Research:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $51.953M. ARPO insiders hold roughly 24.32% of the shares. On Jul-23-18 Needham Initiated ARPO as Buy at $10.

There are currently 32.96M shares in the float and 40.59M shares outstanding. There are 0.34% shares short in ARPOs float. The industry rank for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Fundamental Data:

ARPO last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. The growth rate on ARPO this year is -90.57 compared to an industry 9.20. ARPOs next year’s growth rate is 800.00 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.81 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.57 compared to an industry of 4.30 ARPO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.27.