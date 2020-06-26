Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials business, saw its stock exchange 549,889 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 612.44k. Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) stock is trading at $10.20, down -0.05 cents or -0.49% on the day. Total Revenue for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is $524k. Gross Profit is $280k and the EBITDA is $-13.64M.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is 612.44k compared to 300.55k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM). Approximately 2.67% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) stock is 1.59, indicating its 9.75% to 10.45% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ATOM’s short term support levels are around $9.44, $8.03 and $6.71 on the downside. ATOMs short term resistance level is $11.49 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ATOM has short term rating of Bullish (0.38), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.44) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). ATOM is trading 303.16% off its 52 week low at $2.53 and -9.33% off its 52 week high of $11.25. Performance wise, ATOM stock has recently shown investors -0.49% a slope in a week, 32.47% a surge in a month and 176.80% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has shown a return of 231.17% since the 1st of this year.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Key Figures:

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $202.058M. ATOM insiders hold roughly 15.58% of the shares. On Jun-22-18 Loop Capital Initiated ATOM as Buy and on Oct-18-18 ROTH Capital Initiated ATOM as Buy.

There are currently 15.32M shares in the float and 16.76M shares outstanding. There are 2.67% shares short in ATOMs float. The industry rank for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is 69 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 27% .

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Fundamental Research:

ATOM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $533 to $524 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.20 and a profit of 20.80% next year. The growth rate on ATOM this year is -14.29 compared to an industry 3.00. ATOMs next year’s growth rate is -15.28 compared to an industry 23.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.96 compared to an industry of 2.43 ATOM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.18.