Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), a Technology Computer Hardware organization, saw its stock exchange 332,826 shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 463.3k. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) stock traded at $62.88, up 0.61 cents or +0.98% on the day. Total Revenue for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is $2.98B. Gross Profit is $1.14B and the EBITDA is $370.73M.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is 463.3k compared to 539.86k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). Approximately 0.69% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) stock is 1.03, indicating its 1.66% to 1.97% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, LOGI’s short term support levels are around $61.07, $57.29 and $54.31 on the downside. LOGIs short term resistance level is $64.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LOGI has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.52) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.50) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.53). LOGI is trading 100.45% off its 52 week low at $31.37 and -1.04% off its 52 week high of $63.54. Performance wise, LOGI stock has recently shown investors 2.23% an increase in a week, 14.64% an increase in a month and 47.95% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has shown a return of 33.33% since the first of the year.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Key Figures:

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.466B. LOGI insiders hold roughly 0.84% of the shares. On May-20-20 UBS Upgrade LOGI as Sell → Neutral, On May-21-20 JP Morgan Downgrade LOGI as Overweight → Neutral at $57 and on Jun-24-20 Wedbush Downgrade LOGI as Outperform → Neutral at $63 → $65.

There are currently 166.20M shares in the float and 167.31M shares outstanding. There are 0.69% shares short in LOGIs float. The industry rank for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Key Fundamentals:

LOGI last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $2,975,851 to $2,975,851 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.33 and a profit of 12.42% next year. The growth rate on LOGI this year is 5.12 compared to an industry 16.00. LOGIs next year’s growth rate is 11.50 compared to an industry 9.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.11. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.05 compared to an industry of 1.47 and LOGIs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 26.57 compared to an industry of 11.60. LOGI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.34.