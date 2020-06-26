Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI), a Consumer Cyclical Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances business, saw its stock exchange 59,702 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 176.76k. Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) stock is quoted at $6.30, up 0.3 cents or +5.00% on the day. Total Revenue for Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is $13.31M. Gross Profit is $1.97M and the EBITDA is $-5.1M.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is 176.76k compared to 27.48k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) has a 50-day moving average of $46,475.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39,238.48. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI). Approximately 44.67% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) stock is 1.93, indicating its 13.02% to 16.81% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, EFOI’s short term support levels are around $5.98, $5.24 and $4.55 on the downside. EFOIs short term resistance levels are $7.92, $7.55 and $6.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EFOI has short term rating of Neutral (0.18), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33). EFOI is trading 676.95% off its 52 week low at $0.81 and -29.55% off its 52 week high of $8.90. Performance wise, EFOI stock has recently shown investors -12.43% a lower demand in a week, 33.69% a surge in a month and 253.24% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) has shown a return of 165.00% since the beginning of the year.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Key Data:

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $20.16M. EFOI insiders hold roughly 19.99% of the shares. On Aug-15-16 FBR Capital Downgrade EFOI as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $10 → $5. On Nov-15-16 The Benchmark Company Reiterated EFOI as Buy at $6 → $5 and on May-05-17 FBR & Co. Reiterated EFOI as Mkt Perform at $4.50 → $3.50.

There are currently 2.54M shares in the float and 3.09M shares outstanding. There are 44.67% shares short in EFOIs float. The industry rank for Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is 12 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 5% .

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Fundamental Research:

EFOI last 2 years revenues have increased from $12,705 to $13,311 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a profit of 16.70% next year. The growth rate on EFOI this year is -70.00 compared to an industry -27.20. EFOIs next year’s growth rate is -16.67 compared to an industry 14.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.91 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.39 compared to an industry of 1.75 EFOI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.90 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.30.