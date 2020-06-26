IsoRay, Inc. (ISR), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies organization, saw its stock exchange 219,939 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 400.77k. IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) stock is quoted at $0.5997, up 0.0099 cents or +1.68% on the day. Total Revenue for IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is $9.32M. Gross Profit is $3.05M and the EBITDA is $-3.22M.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is 400.77k compared to 476.62k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Right now, IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6923 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6931. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of IsoRay, Inc. (ISR). Approximately 3.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) stock is 1.82, indicating its 6.70% to 6.56% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ISR’s short term support levels are around $0.59, $0.54 and $0.47 on the downside. ISRs short term resistance levels are $1.00, $0.95 and $0.81 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ISR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14). ISR is trading 108.59% off its 52 week low at $0.29 and -43.42% off its 52 week high of $1.06. Performance wise, ISR stock has recently shown investors -5.69% a slope in a week, -14.32% a slope in a month and 5.10% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has shown a return of -3.96% since the start of the year.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Key Data:

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $40.57M. ISR insiders hold roughly 0.85% of the shares. On Nov-10-15 Maxim Group Reiterated ISR as Buy at $5 → $3. On Feb-14-18 Maxim Group Reiterated ISR as Buy at $3 → $2 and on Nov-09-18 Maxim Group Downgrade ISR as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 67.07M shares in the float and 67.56M shares outstanding. There are 3.24% shares short in ISRs float. The industry rank for IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is 81 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 32% .

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Key Fundamentals:

ISR last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,314 to $9,325 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.02 and a profit of 0.00% next year. The growth rate on ISR this year is -50.00 compared to an industry 12.40. ISRs next year’s growth rate is -50.00 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.09 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.97 compared to an industry of 3.26 ISR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.