vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 292,944 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 623.75k. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) stock traded at $2.4200, up 0.09 cents or +3.86% on the day. Total Revenue for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is $1.85M. Gross Profit is $-12.36M and the EBITDA is $-23.19M.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is 623.75k compared to 381.72k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has a 50-day moving average of $2.7505 and a 200-day moving average of $2.3467. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT). Approximately 18.22% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) stock is -1.82, indicating its 6.87% to 7.31% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, VTVT’s short term support levels are around $2.34, $2.09 and $2.01 on the downside. VTVTs short term resistance levels are $3.84, $3.75 and $3.19 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VTVT has short term rating of Bearish (-0.32), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.26) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05). VTVT is trading 96.75% off its 52 week low at $1.23 and -42.79% off its 52 week high of $4.23. Performance wise, VTVT stock has recently shown investors -10.04% a cutback in a week, -17.97% a cutback in a month and 19.21% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has shown a return of 42.35% since the start of the year.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Key Details:

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $165.498M. VTVT insiders hold roughly 76.63% of the shares. On Mar-08-18 ROTH Capital Initiated VTVT as Buy at $17. On Apr-10-18 Stifel Downgrade VTVT as Buy → Hold at $12 → $1 and on May-30-19 H.C. Wainwright Initiated VTVT as Buy.

There are currently 9.80M shares in the float and 43.46M shares outstanding. There are 18.22% shares short in VTVTs float. The industry rank for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Fundamental Figures:

VTVT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $2,764 to $1,851 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a loss of -40.50% next year. The growth rate on VTVT this year is 16.22 compared to an industry 9.20. VTVTs next year’s growth rate is 86.05 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -1.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01. VTVT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.