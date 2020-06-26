Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock trade 550,578 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 529.39k. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) stock is changing hands at $86.71, up 2.82 cents or +3.36% on the day. Total Revenue for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) is $336.57M. Gross Profit is $153M and the EBITDA is $-44.38M.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) is 529.39k compared to 554k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO). Approximately 11.16% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) stock is 1.57, indicating its 3.96% to 3.66% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, QTWO’s short term support levels are around $85.40, $81.15 and $76.38 on the downside. QTWOs short term resistance level is $89.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, QTWO has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.32). QTWO is trading 83.82% off its 52 week low at $47.17 and -7.66% off its 52 week high of $93.90. Performance wise, QTWO stock has recently shown investors 6.64% an increase in a week, 3.78% an increase in a month and 38.34% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has shown a return of 6.94% since the beginning of the year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Key Data:

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.513B. QTWO insiders hold roughly 4.88% of the shares. On Mar-12-20 DA Davidson Upgrade QTWO as Underperform → Neutral, On Apr-29-20 Robert W. Baird Upgrade QTWO as Neutral → Outperform at $74 → $93 and on May-22-20 Piper Sandler Initiated QTWO as Overweight at $100.

There are currently 46.88M shares in the float and 48.58M shares outstanding. There are 11.16% shares short in QTWOs float. The industry rank for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Fundamental Details:

QTWO last 2 years revenues have increased from $315,484 to $336,568 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 1400.00% next year. The growth rate on QTWO this year is -104.88 compared to an industry -10.10. QTWOs next year’s growth rate is -1,550.00 compared to an industry 17.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.43 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.10. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.76 compared to an industry of 5.03 and QTWOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 105.67 compared to an industry of 24.52. QTWO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.02 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.03.