Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 417,271 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 99.95k. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) stock is changing hands at $5.36, up 0.23 cents or +4.48% on the day. Total Revenue for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is $24.08M. Gross Profit is $8.19M and the EBITDA is $-19.75M.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is 99.95k compared to 85.26k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG). Approximately 2.49% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) stock is 1.71, indicating its 6.85% to 6.26% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, IDXG’s short term support levels are around $5.00 and $4.55 on the downside. IDXGs short term resistance levels are $10.55, $8.25 and $7.11 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, IDXG has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.04) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13). IDXG is trading 40.68% off its 52 week low at $3.81 and -51.27% off its 52 week high of $11.00. Performance wise, IDXG stock has recently shown investors 3.88% a surge in a week, 3.47% a surge in a month and 0.75% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) has shown a return of 7.20% since the 1st of this year.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) Key Details:

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $21.636M. IDXG insiders hold roughly 1.21% of the shares. On Feb-22-18 Laidlaw Initiated IDXG as Buy at $4.50. On Sep-26-19 Oppenheimer Initiated IDXG as Outperform at $3 and on Apr-15-20 Janney Initiated IDXG as Buy.

There are currently 3.98M shares in the float and 4.04M shares outstanding. There are 2.49% shares short in IDXGs float. The industry rank for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) is 150 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 41% .

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) Fundamental Data:

IDXG last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $24,079 to $24,079 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.22 and a profit of 75.10% next year. The growth rate on IDXG this year is -26.34 compared to an industry -5.10. IDXGs next year’s growth rate is -61.56 compared to an industry 26.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.57 compared to an industry of 4.15 IDXG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.35.