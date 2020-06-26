Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), a Consumer Defensive Education & Training Services corporation, saw its stock trade 20,770 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 58.45k. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) stock traded at $4.0000, down -0.05 cents or -1.23% on the day. Total Revenue for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is $280.12M. Gross Profit is $149.85M and the EBITDA is $16.84M.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is 58.45k compared to 45.1k over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has a 50-day moving average of $3.6209 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6777. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC). Approximately 0.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) stock is 0.82, indicating its 5.03% to 5.91% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, LINC’s short term support levels are around $3.70, $3.36 and $3.06 on the downside. LINCs short term resistance levels are $4.58, $4.34 and $4.21 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LINC has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35). LINC is trading 164.90% off its 52 week low at $1.51 and -9.91% off its 52 week high of $4.44. Performance wise, LINC stock has recently shown investors -2.20% a reduction in a week, 2.56% a greater amount in a month and 77.78% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has shown a return of 48.15% since the start of the year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Key Figures:

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $105.458M. LINC insiders hold roughly 8.83% of the shares. On Aug-29-12 Oppenheimer Downgrade LINC as Outperform → Perform, On May-22-20 B. Riley FBR Initiated LINC as Buy at $4.50 and on Jun-23-20 Colliers Securities Initiated LINC as Buy at $6.

There are currently 24.03M shares in the float and 24.60M shares outstanding. There are 0.13% shares short in LINCs float. The industry rank for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is 73 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Fundamental Figures:

LINC last 2 years revenues have increased from $273,342 to $280,120 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 226.32% next year. The growth rate on LINC this year is -12.50 compared to an industry -6.40. LINCs next year’s growth rate is 342.86 compared to an industry 28.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.36. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.58 compared to an industry of 2.13 and LINCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 9.32 compared to an industry of 11.01. LINC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.07 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.