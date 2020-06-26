Infinera Corporation (INFN), a Technology Communication Equipment business, saw its stock exchange 2,245,842 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.14M. Infinera Corporation (INFN) stock is quoted at $5.88, up 0.13 cents or +2.26% on the day. Total Revenue for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is $1.34B. Gross Profit is $416.89M and the EBITDA is $-92.84M.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Infinera Corporation (INFN) is 4.14M compared to 3.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Infinera Corporation (INFN) has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Infinera Corporation (INFN). Approximately 14.71% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Infinera Corporation (INFN) stock is 0.98, indicating its 5.39% to 5.64% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, INFN’s short term support levels are around $5.58, $5.27 and $4.96 on the downside. INFNs short term resistance levels are $8.29, $7.85 and $7.37 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, INFN has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). INFN is trading 110.00% off its 52 week low at $2.80 and -29.58% off its 52 week high of $8.35. Performance wise, INFN stock has recently shown investors -0.93% a cutback in a week, 20.25% a rise in a month and 7.10% a rise in the past quarter. Furthermore, Infinera Corporation (INFN) has shown a return of -25.94% since the start of the year.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Key Figures:

Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.099B. INFN insiders hold roughly 2.33% of the shares. On Mar-16-20 Citigroup Downgrade INFN as Neutral → Sell at $9 → $3.50. On Apr-02-20 Piper Sandler Upgrade INFN as Neutral → Overweight at $8.50 and on May-13-20 Northland Capital Downgrade INFN as Outperform → Market Perform at $9 → $5.

There are currently 182.01M shares in the float and 182.02M shares outstanding. There are 14.71% shares short in INFNs float. The industry rank for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is 162 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 36% .

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Fundamentals Statistics:

INFN last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,298,865 to $1,336,431 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Infinera Corporation (INFN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 123.30% next year. The growth rate on INFN this year is -26.67 compared to an industry 10.70. INFNs next year’s growth rate is -129.55 compared to an industry 30.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.99 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.98 compared to an industry of 1.56 INFN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.44 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.