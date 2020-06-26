Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 140,491 shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 179.71k. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock traded at $4.6800, down -0.01 cents or -0.21% on the day. and the EBITDA is $-49.16M.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is 179.71k compared to 334.07k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has a 50-day moving average of $5.1334 and a 200-day moving average of $4.4430. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA). Approximately 0.15% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock is indicating its 5.90% to 5.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GMDA’s short term support levels are around $4.36, $4.05 and $3.82 on the downside. GMDAs short term resistance levels are $6.74, $5.86 and $5.72 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GMDA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14). GMDA is trading 80.00% off its 52 week low at $2.60 and -39.22% off its 52 week high of $7.70. Performance wise, GMDA stock has recently shown investors -1.68% a lower demand in a week, -18.61% a lower demand in a month and 45.79% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has shown a return of 8.84% since the start of the year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Key Details:

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $230.835M. GMDA insiders hold roughly 52.46% of the shares. On Nov-26-18 Needham Initiated GMDA as Buy at $23. On Apr-27-20 H.C. Wainwright Initiated GMDA as Buy at $15 and on May-26-20 Piper Sandler Initiated GMDA as Overweight at $13.

There are currently 28.41M shares in the float and 34.20M shares outstanding. There are 0.15% shares short in GMDAs float. The industry rank for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Key Fundamentals:

GMDA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.30 and a profit of 12.40% next year. The growth rate on GMDA this year is -34.32 compared to an industry 9.20. GMDAs next year’s growth rate is -10.81 compared to an industry 5.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.74 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.48 compared to an industry of 4.30 GMDA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.26.