Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 346,429 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 643.89k. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) stock traded at $2.4300, up 0.21 cents or +9.46% on the day. and the EBITDA is $-42.19M.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) is 643.89k compared to 355.24k over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5171 and a 200-day moving average of $2.1590. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA). Approximately 0.41% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) stock is 2.30, indicating its 8.62% to 9.89% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GNCA’s short term support levels are around $2.39, $2.23 and $2.14 on the downside. GNCAs short term resistance levels are $3.11, $2.92 and $2.77 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GNCA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). GNCA is trading 120.91% off its 52 week low at $1.10 and -41.87% off its 52 week high of $4.18. Performance wise, GNCA stock has recently shown investors 9.46% an increase in a week, -16.78% a slope in a month and 55.77% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) has shown a return of 17.39% since the beginning of the year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Key Details:

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $67.174M. GNCA insiders hold roughly 12.78% of the shares. On Mar-01-19 Needham Reiterated GNCA as Buy, On Jul-08-19 Stifel Resumed GNCA as Buy at $13 and on Nov-15-19 SVB Leerink Initiated GNCA as Outperform at $7.

There are currently 24.04M shares in the float and 28.14M shares outstanding. There are 0.41% shares short in GNCAs float. The industry rank for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) is 81 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Fundamentals Statistics:

GNCA last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $0 to $0 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.41 and a profit of 5.00% next year. The growth rate on GNCA this year is -17.46 compared to an industry 12.40. GNCAs next year’s growth rate is -1.92 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.44 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.46 compared to an industry of 3.26 GNCA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.41.