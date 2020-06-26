Lands’ End, Inc. (LE), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail business, saw its stock exchange 373,728 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 465.94k. Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) stock is trading at $8.10, up 0.22 cents or +2.86% on the day. Total Revenue for Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) is $1.4B. Gross Profit is $621.89M and the EBITDA is $59.13M.

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) is 465.94k compared to 372.69k over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Lands’ End, Inc. (LE). Approximately 14.24% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) stock is 2.02, indicating its 12.09% to 11.91% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, LE’s short term support levels are around $5.65, $4.55 and $4.16 on the downside. LEs short term resistance levels are $15.99, $12.24 and $10.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LE has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). LE is trading 100.12% off its 52 week low at $4.05 and -55.93% off its 52 week high of $18.39. Performance wise, LE stock has recently shown investors -5.32% decrease in a week, 14.88% a rise in a month and 20.79% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has shown a return of -51.76% since the first of the year.

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Key Data:

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $264.191M. LE insiders hold roughly 50.23% of the shares. On Sep-26-16 CL King Downgrade LE as Buy → Neutral and on Mar-16-20 Craig Hallum Downgrade LE as Buy → Hold at $7.

There are currently 15.90M shares in the float and 32.37M shares outstanding. There are 14.24% shares short in LEs float. The industry rank for Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) is out of 253 ranking it at the % .

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Fundamental Details:

LE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,450,201 to $1,404,776 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.31 and a profit of 375.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.32.