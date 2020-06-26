Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), a Industrials Airlines business, saw its stock exchange 252,920 common shares, a reduction against to its 10-day trading volume of 272.23k. Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) stock is quoted at $106.95, down -0.94 cents or -0.87% on the day. Total Revenue for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is $1.8B. Gross Profit is $673.56M and the EBITDA is $440.16M.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is 272.23k compared to 354.65k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT). Approximately 12.39% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) stock is 1.46, indicating its 6.08% to 7.94% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ALGT’s short term support levels are around $91.94, $83.63 and $78.78 on the downside. ALGTs short term resistance levels are $178.35, $172.76 and $167.36 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ALGT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). ALGT is trading 78.07% off its 52 week low at $60.06 and -41.64% off its 52 week high of $183.26. Performance wise, ALGT stock has recently shown investors -6.20% a reduction in a week, -2.38% a reduction in a month and 10.02% a spike in the past quarter. More importantly, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has shown a return of -38.55% since the 1st of this year.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Key Statistics:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.737B. ALGT insiders hold roughly 20.41% of the shares. On Mar-02-20 Evercore ISI Upgrade ALGT as In-line → Outperform at $160. On May-13-20 Raymond James Upgrade ALGT as Mkt Perform → Outperform at $115 and on Jun-22-20 Raymond James Upgrade ALGT as Outperform → Strong Buy.

There are currently 13.05M shares in the float and 15.95M shares outstanding. There are 12.39% shares short in ALGTs float. The industry rank for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is 168 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Fundamental Data:

ALGT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $1,840,965 to $1,798,524 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -6.24 and a profit of 224.60% next year. The growth rate on ALGT this year is -142.78 compared to an industry -34.30. ALGTs next year’s growth rate is -216.72 compared to an industry 43.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 50.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 26.76. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.16 compared to an industry of 0.70 and ALGTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.49 compared to an industry of 2.33. ALGT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -6.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -6.32.