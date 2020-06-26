B Communications Ltd (BCOM), a Communication Services Telecom Services business, saw its stock trade 14,297 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 54.39k. B Communications Ltd (BCOM) stock is quoted at $2.3642, down -0.0858 cents or -3.50% on the day. Gross Profit is $6.9B..

B Communications Ltd (BCOM) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of B Communications Ltd (BCOM) is 54.39k compared to 25.18k over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, B Communications Ltd (BCOM) has a 50-day moving average of $1.8294 and a 200-day moving average of $1.4420. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of B Communications Ltd (BCOM). Approximately 0.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The B Communications Ltd (BCOM) stock is indicating its 5.43% to 6.63% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BCOM’s short term support levels are around $2.19, $2.06 and $1.92 on the downside. BCOMs short term resistance levels are $2.78, $2.68 and $2.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BCOM has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.47) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.58) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.49). BCOM is trading 354.65% off its 52 week low at $0.52 and -13.40% off its 52 week high of $2.73. Performance wise, BCOM stock has recently shown investors -7.29% a lower amount in a week, 55.54% a pop in a month and 160.46% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, B Communications Ltd (BCOM) has shown a return of 32.08% since the 1st of this year.

B Communications Ltd (BCOM) Key Data:

B Communications Ltd (BCOM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $273.382M. BCOM insiders hold roughly 7.21% of the shares. On Mar-10-16 Chardan Capital Markets Downgrade BCOM as Buy → Neutral and on Sep-20-16 Chardan Capital Markets Upgrade BCOM as Neutral → Buy.

There are currently 21.96M shares in the float and 116.32M shares outstanding. There are 0.03% shares short in BCOMs float. The industry rank for B Communications Ltd (BCOM) is 48 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

B Communications Ltd (BCOM) Fundamentals Statistics:

BCOM last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $8,929,000 to $8,929,000 showing same trend. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.26 and cash per share (mrq) is -.