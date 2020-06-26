Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 2,945,441 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.6M. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) stock is trading at $9.19, up 0.81 cents or +9.67% on the day. Total Revenue for Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is $5.06M. Gross Profit is $-11.28M and the EBITDA is $-22.71M.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is 1.6M compared to 2.68M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT). Approximately 28.14% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) stock is 1.56, indicating its 8.58% to 12.21% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, ALT’s short term support levels are around $7.77, $7.09 and $6.13 on the downside. ALTs short term resistance level is $9.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ALT has short term rating of Bullish (0.48), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.36) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). ALT is trading 508.61% off its 52 week low at $1.51 and -13.95% off its 52 week high of $10.68. Performance wise, ALT stock has recently shown investors 25.89% a pop in a week, 13.60% a pop in a month and 182.77% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) has shown a return of 386.24% since the beginning of the year.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Key Research:

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $184.827M. ALT insiders hold roughly 17.11% of the shares. On Oct-09-17 Piper Jaffray Initiated ALT as Overweight at $6. On Jul-19-19 ROTH Capital Initiated ALT as Buy at $8.30 and on Feb-24-20 ROTH Capital Resumed ALT as Buy at $13.

There are currently 10.43M shares in the float and 15.11M shares outstanding. There are 28.14% shares short in ALTs float. The industry rank for Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is 81 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Fundamental Figures:

ALT last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,801 to $5,059 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.52 and a loss of -6.10% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.77 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.66. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.37 compared to an industry of 3.26