8×8, Inc. (EGHT), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 885,529 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.75M. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) stock is changing hands at $15.60, up 0.67 cents or +4.49% on the day. Total Revenue for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is $446.24M. Gross Profit is $245.01M and the EBITDA is $-139.82M.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is 1.75M compared to 2.2M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT). Approximately 20.53% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) stock is 0.98, indicating its 5.01% to 5.42% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, EGHT’s short term support levels are around $15.41, $14.28 and $13.92 on the downside. EGHTs short term resistance levels are $21.45, $20.91 and $20.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EGHT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.02), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.00) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.36) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). EGHT is trading 44.95% off its 52 week low at $10.70 and -41.84% off its 52 week high of $26.67. Performance wise, EGHT stock has recently shown investors 1.24% a spike in a week, 0.13% a spike in a month and -6.57% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has shown a return of -15.25% since the beginning of the year.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Key Research:

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.617B. EGHT insiders hold roughly 3.27% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 Wells Fargo Initiated EGHT as Equal Weight, On Jan-28-20 Wells Fargo Initiated EGHT as Equal Weight and on Mar-26-20 B. Riley FBR Downgrade EGHT as Neutral → Sell at $18.50 → $13.

There are currently 100.12M shares in the float and 102.75M shares outstanding. There are 20.53% shares short in EGHTs float. The industry rank for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is 44 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 17% .

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Fundamental Figures:

EGHT last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $446,237 to $446,237 showing same trend. Wall Street expects 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.12 and a profit of 106.90% next year. The growth rate on EGHT this year is -55.93 compared to an industry 3.00. EGHTs next year’s growth rate is -96.15 compared to an industry 19.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.86 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.63. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.33 compared to an industry of 6.23 EGHT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.26 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.13.