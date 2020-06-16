Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), a Basic Materials Chemicals organization, saw its stock trade 8,259,200 common shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.94M. Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) stock is changing hands at $18.14, up 1.78 cents or +10.88% on the day. Total Revenue for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is $9.34B. Gross Profit is $2.15B and the EBITDA is $615M.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is 2.94M compared to 2.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). Approximately 5.52% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) stock is 2.03, indicating its 6.23% to 5.00% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, UNVR’s short term support levels are around $17.88, $16.80 and $15.67 on the downside. UNVRs short term resistance levels are $24.31, $22.92 and $21.60 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UNVR has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.55), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). UNVR is trading 183.44% off its 52 week low at $6.40 and -26.77% off its 52 week high of $24.77. Performance wise, UNVR stock has recently shown investors 0.22% a surge in a week, 47.12% a surge in a month and 101.33% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has shown a return of -25.17% since the 1st of this year.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Key Details:

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.064B. UNVR insiders hold roughly 1.50% of the shares. On Apr-17-19 Berenberg Downgrade UNVR as Buy → Hold at $27 → $25. On Mar-19-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade UNVR as Overweight → Equal Weight at $10 and on Mar-30-20 Goldman Upgrade UNVR as Neutral → Buy at $15.

There are currently 156.82M shares in the float and 168.80M shares outstanding. There are 5.52% shares short in UNVRs float. The industry rank for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is 135 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 47% .

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Fundamental Figures:

UNVR last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,286,900 to $9,338,100 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.22 and a profit of 28.82% next year. The growth rate on UNVR this year is -22.86 compared to an industry -23.30. UNVRs next year’s growth rate is 23.15 compared to an industry 25.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.97 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.82 compared to an industry of 1.66 and UNVRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.72 compared to an industry of 6.07. UNVR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.08 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.24.