NantKwest, Inc. (NK), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 5,951,639 shares, a greater amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.01M. NantKwest, Inc. (NK) stock is changing hands at $8.32, up 1.44 cents or +20.93% on the day. Total Revenue for NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is $59k. Gross Profit is $43k and the EBITDA is $-58.35M.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is 4.01M compared to 1.65M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, NantKwest, Inc. (NK) has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of NantKwest, Inc. (NK). Approximately 15.29% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of NantKwest, Inc. (NK) stock is 3.05, indicating its 17.91% to 16.37% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NK’s short term support levels are around $7.59, $7.39 and $6.96 on the downside. NKs short term resistance level is $8.79 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NK has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.79), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.55) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.62) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.66). NK is trading 723.76% off its 52 week low at $1.01 and -15.96% off its 52 week high of $9.90. Performance wise, NK stock has recently shown investors 42.47% a greater amount in a week, 61.55% a greater amount in a month and 177.33% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, NantKwest, Inc. (NK) has shown a return of 119.53% since the start of the year.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Key Research:

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $819.595M. NK insiders hold roughly 71.73% of the shares. On Oct-17-18 Citigroup Downgrade NK as Neutral → Sell, On Nov-30-18 Citigroup Upgrade NK as Sell → Neutral and on May-31-19 Citigroup Downgrade NK as Neutral → Sell.

There are currently 28.16M shares in the float and 98.47M shares outstanding. There are 15.29% shares short in NKs float. The industry rank for NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is 39 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Fundamental Details:

NK last 2 years revenues have increased from $43 to $59 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects NantKwest, Inc. (NK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a loss of -42.60% next year. The growth rate on NK this year is -22.86 compared to an industry 9.60. NKs next year’s growth rate is 42.59 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 7.99 compared to an industry of 4.10 NK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.54 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.17.