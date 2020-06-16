FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB), a Financial Services Banks—Regional organization, saw its stock exchange 118,578 shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 46.08k. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) stock traded at $6.65, up 0.7 cents or +11.76% on the day. Total Revenue for FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) is $42.19M. Gross Profit is $43.08M..

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) is 46.08k compared to 33.15k over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB). Approximately 0.45% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) stock is 0.28, indicating its 7.90% to 7.63% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

FNCB is trading 30.36% off its 52 week low at $5.10 and -29.33% off its 52 week high of $9.41. Performance wise, FNCB stock has recently shown investors 7.95% an inflation in a week, 24.77% an inflation in a month and 15.45% an inflation in the past quarter. On the flip side, FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) has shown a return of -21.30% since the start of the year.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) Key Details:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $134.163M. FNCB insiders hold roughly 15.74% of the shares.

There are currently 16.96M shares in the float and 20.17M shares outstanding. There are 0.45% shares short in FNCBs float. The industry rank for FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) is 210 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) Fundamental Data:

FNCB last 2 years revenues have increased from $43,880 to $44,290 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.84 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.57.