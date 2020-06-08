Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified organization, saw its stock exchange 107,651,152 shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 57.48M. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock is trading at $31.67, up 1.45 cents or +4.80% on the day. Total Revenue for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $75.41B. Gross Profit is $82.46B..

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 57.48M compared to 49.34M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Currently, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). Approximately 1.23% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock is 1.17, indicating its 4.81% to 4.65% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, WFC’s short term support levels are around $27.49 and $21.88 on the downside. WFCs short term resistance levels are $54.03, $48.57 and $46.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WFC has short term rating of Bullish (0.37), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.10). WFC is trading 43.95% off its 52 week low at $22.00 and -42.16% off its 52 week high of $54.75. Performance wise, WFC stock has recently shown investors 19.64% a greater amount in a week, 23.66% a greater amount in a month and -14.61% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has shown a return of -41.13% since the beginning of the year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Key Evaluation:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $129.847B. WFC insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On May-05-20 Atlantic Equities Downgrade WFC as Neutral → Underweight at $25. On May-29-20 DA Davidson Initiated WFC as Neutral at $27 and on Jun-04-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade WFC as Hold → Buy at $34.

There are currently 4.09B shares in the float and 4.10B shares outstanding. There are 1.23% shares short in WFCs float. The industry rank for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 137 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 46% .

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Fundamental Data:

WFC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $85,063,000 to $81,171,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.21 and a profit of 190.73% next year. The growth rate on WFC this year is -82.42 compared to an industry -43.40. WFCs next year’s growth rate is 214.29 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 39.31 and cash per share (mrq) is 90.56. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.80 compared to an industry of 0.87 and WFCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.78 compared to an industry of 6.25. WFC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.27.