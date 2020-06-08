The Walt Disney Company (DIS), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock trade 16,581,597 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.75M. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock traded at $124.82, up 1.13 cents or +0.91% on the day. Total Revenue for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is $78.21B. Gross Profit is $27.55B and the EBITDA is $14.54B.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 13.75M compared to 22.49M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Approximately 1.40% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock is 1.12, indicating its 2.34% to 3.26% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, DIS’s short term support levels are around $116.05, $112.26 and $108.85 on the downside. DISs short term resistance levels are $148.33, $146.32 and $143.54 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, DIS has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.60), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.41). DIS is trading 57.86% off its 52 week low at $79.07 and -18.64% off its 52 week high of $153.41. Performance wise, DIS stock has recently shown investors 6.41% a higher demand in a week, 23.73% a higher demand in a month and 8.28% a higher demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has shown a return of -13.70% since the 1st of this year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Key Data:

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $225.459B. DIS insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On May-04-20 MoffettNathanson Downgrade DIS as Buy → Neutral at $112. On May-19-20 Loop Capital Downgrade DIS as Buy → Hold and on May-28-20 Imperial Capital Downgrade DIS as In-line → Underperform at $107 → $105.

There are currently 1.80B shares in the float and 1.81B shares outstanding. There are 1.40% shares short in DISs float. The industry rank for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 167 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Fundamentals Statistics:

DIS last 2 years revenues have increased from $69,570,000 to $78,212,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.54 and a profit of 104.20% next year. The growth rate on DIS this year is -71.23 compared to an industry -18.70. DISs next year’s growth rate is 142.17 compared to an industry 53.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 50.00 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.93. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.38 compared to an industry of 0.58 and DISs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.78 compared to an industry of 10.45. DIS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.66 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.40.