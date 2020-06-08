BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense corporation, saw its stock exchange 753,997 shares, a reduction compared to its 10-day trading volume of 658.1k. BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) stock traded at $61.09, down -0.09 cents or -0.15% on the day. Total Revenue for BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is $2.02B. Gross Profit is $533.86M and the EBITDA is $418.12M.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is 658.1k compared to 784.68k over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT). Approximately 2.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) stock is 1.00, indicating its 2.65% to 3.46% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, BWXT’s short term support levels are around $59.10, $57.27 and $55.96 on the downside. BWXTs short term resistance levels are $70.12, $66.39 and $64.68 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BWXT has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.54), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.56) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.52). BWXT is trading 51.21% off its 52 week low at $40.40 and -13.43% off its 52 week high of $70.57. Performance wise, BWXT stock has recently shown investors -2.37% a reduction in a week, 9.72% a surge in a month and 18.25% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) has shown a return of -1.59% since the 1st of this year.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Key Research:

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.818B. BWXT insiders hold roughly 0.38% of the shares. On Mar-11-20 SunTrust Upgrade BWXT as Hold → Buy, On May-07-20 BofA/Merrill Upgrade BWXT as Underperform → Neutral at $60 and on May-27-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade BWXT as Neutral → Outperform at $72.

There are currently 94.88M shares in the float and 95.41M shares outstanding. There are 2.69% shares short in BWXTs float. The industry rank for BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is 183 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 28% .

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Fundamental Details:

BWXT last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,894,920 to $2,020,674 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.58 and a profit of 9.88% next year. The growth rate on BWXT this year is 6.87 compared to an industry -19.30. BWXTs next year’s growth rate is 11.79 compared to an industry 30.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.85. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.54 compared to an industry of 1.84 and BWXTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 18.59 compared to an industry of 10.31. BWXT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.80 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.57.