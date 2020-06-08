Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated business, saw its stock trade 32,100,765 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 30.58M. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock traded at $9.29, up 0.57 cents or +6.54% on the day. Gross Profit is $122.11B..

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 30.58M compared to 36.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). Approximately 1.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock is 1.99, indicating its 3.98% to 4.55% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PBR’s short term support levels are around $7.00 and $4.31 on the downside. PBRs short term resistance levels are $16.16, $15.59 and $14.92 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PBR has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.28) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.00) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23). PBR is trading 131.67% off its 52 week low at $4.01 and -44.49% off its 52 week high of $16.74. Performance wise, PBR stock has recently shown investors 21.76% a greater amount in a week, 46.76% a greater amount in a month and -11.69% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has shown a return of -41.72% since the beginning of the year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Key Statistics:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $57.603B. PBR insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares. On Jul-11-19 Goldman Initiated PBR as Buy, On May-14-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade PBR as Buy → Neutral and on May-18-20 Raymond James Downgrade PBR as Mkt Perform → Underperform.

There are currently 4.19B shares in the float and 6.52B shares outstanding. There are 1.13% shares short in PBRs float. The industry rank for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Key Fundamentals:

PBR last 2 years revenues have decreased from $76,589,000 to $74,929,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.06 and a profit of 198.20% next year. The growth rate on PBR this year is -133.05 compared to an industry -74.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.94 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.73. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.34 compared to an industry of 1.09 and PBRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.69 compared to an industry of 2.21. PBR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.39 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.19.