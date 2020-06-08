Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), a Technology Software—Application corporation, saw its stock trade 1,393,405 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 797.23k. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) stock traded at $329.78, up 26.61 cents or +8.78% on the day. Total Revenue for Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is $780.1M. Gross Profit is $648.34M and the EBITDA is $279.08M.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is 797.23k compared to 1.09M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $263.58. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC). Approximately 6.02% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) stock is 1.54, indicating its 3.93% to 4.70% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PAYC’s short term support levels are around $291.50, $280.62 and $265.96 on the downside. PAYCs short term resistance levels are $341.62, $324.89 and $303.96 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PAYC has short term rating of Bullish (0.38), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.30) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.38). PAYC is trading 101.80% off its 52 week low at $163.42 and -3.57% off its 52 week high of $342.00. Performance wise, PAYC stock has recently shown investors 10.95% a pop in a week, 29.31% a pop in a month and 23.19% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has shown a return of 24.56% since the beginning of the year.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Key Data:

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $19.314B. PAYC insiders hold roughly 16.17% of the shares. On Apr-23-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade PAYC as Neutral → Underperform at $290 → $190. On Apr-23-20 JP Morgan Downgrade PAYC as Neutral → Underweight at $200 and on May-22-20 Piper Sandler Initiated PAYC as Neutral at $281.

There are currently 49.79M shares in the float and 57.66M shares outstanding. There are 6.02% shares short in PAYCs float. The industry rank for Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Fundamental Figures:

PAYC last 2 years revenues have increased from $737,671 to $780,096 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.67 and a profit of 25.09% next year. The growth rate on PAYC this year is 1.43 compared to an industry 1.90. PAYCs next year’s growth rate is 27.61 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.40 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.38. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 32.20 compared to an industry of 6.48 and PAYCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 92.35 compared to an industry of 25.05. PAYC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.55 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.65.