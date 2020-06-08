ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), a Energy Oil & Gas Midstream organization, saw its stock trade 8,042,568 shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.2M. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) stock is trading at $45.35, up 4.64 cents or +11.40% on the day. Total Revenue for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is $9.52B. Gross Profit is $3.38B and the EBITDA is $2.45B.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is 6.2M compared to 7.99M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Currently, ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE). Approximately 3.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) stock is 2.14, indicating its 5.27% to 5.27% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, OKE’s short term support levels are around $32.41, $19.20 and $15.37 on the downside. OKEs short term resistance levels are $75.50, $67.19 and $47.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, OKE has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.39) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.40) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.45). OKE is trading 272.94% off its 52 week low at $12.16 and -42.21% off its 52 week high of $78.48. Performance wise, OKE stock has recently shown investors 23.60% a greater amount in a week, 58.29% a greater amount in a month and -25.91% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has shown a return of -40.07% since the start of the year.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Key Details:

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $18.771B. OKE insiders hold roughly 0.67% of the shares. On May-13-20 UBS Downgrade OKE as Buy → Neutral at $38 → $34. On May-22-20 JP Morgan Downgrade OKE as Overweight → Neutral at $37 and on Jun-03-20 Citigroup Downgrade OKE as Buy → Neutral at $80 → $36.

There are currently 411.07M shares in the float and 414.28M shares outstanding. There are 3.03% shares short in OKEs float. The industry rank for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is 20 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 8% .

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Fundamental Data:

OKE last 2 years revenues have increased from $10,164,367 to $9,521,081 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.64 and a profit of 6.90% next year. The growth rate on OKE this year is -46.25 compared to an industry 0.00. OKEs next year’s growth rate is 68.48 compared to an industry 9.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.42 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.38 compared to an industry of 1.76 and OKEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 10.67 compared to an industry of 9.82. OKE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.65 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.63.