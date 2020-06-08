AppFolio, Inc. (APPF), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 194,013 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 158.17k. AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) stock is quoted at $173.10, up 2.61 cents or +1.53% on the day. Total Revenue for AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) is $271.42M. Gross Profit is $154.37M and the EBITDA is $17.88M.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) is 158.17k compared to 182.65k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing, AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of AppFolio, Inc. (APPF). Approximately 9.14% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) stock is 1.05, indicating its 4.59% to 4.94% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, APPF’s short term support levels are around $144.31, $139.17 and $127.62 on the downside. APPFs short term resistance level is $172.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APPF has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.56), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.51) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.46). APPF is trading 113.68% off its 52 week low at $81.01 and -1.37% off its 52 week high of $175.50. Performance wise, APPF stock has recently shown investors 9.20% a greater amount in a week, 46.92% a greater amount in a month and 47.52% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) has shown a return of 57.44% since the beginning of the year.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Key Figures:

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.928B. APPF insiders hold roughly 3.30% of the shares. On Mar-17-20 DA Davidson Upgrade APPF as Underperform → Neutral, On May-05-20 DA Davidson Downgrade APPF as Neutral → Underperform at $88 and on May-27-20 William Blair Downgrade APPF as Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 15.76M shares in the float and 34.18M shares outstanding. There are 9.14% shares short in APPFs float. The industry rank for AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) is 25 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Fundamental Evaluation:

APPF last 2 years revenues have increased from $256,012 to $271,416 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.13 and a profit of 70.88% next year. The growth rate on APPF this year is -51.96 compared to an industry 1.90. APPFs next year’s growth rate is 69.39 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.92. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 47.42 compared to an industry of 6.48 and APPFs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 94.11 compared to an industry of 25.05. APPF fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.49 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.