National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail business, saw its stock exchange 1,090,609 common shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.09M. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) stock is changing hands at $31.79, up 2.11 cents or +7.11% on the day. Total Revenue for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is $1.73B. Gross Profit is $917.81M and the EBITDA is $173.49M.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is 1.09M compared to 1.27M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE). Approximately 12.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) stock is indicating its 6.38% to 8.55% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, EYE’s short term support levels are around $29.08, $26.34 and $23.38 on the downside. EYEs short term resistance levels are $38.60, $36.76 and $33.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EYE has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.45) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.47) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.33). EYE is trading 171.71% off its 52 week low at $11.70 and -20.29% off its 52 week high of $39.88. Performance wise, EYE stock has recently shown investors 18.71% an inflation in a week, 32.46% an inflation in a month and -9.02% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has shown a return of -1.97% since the beginning of the year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Key Details:

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.552B. EYE insiders hold roughly 2.71% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 Barclays Initiated EYE as Overweight at $34. On Feb-03-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated EYE as Market Perform and on Feb-04-20 BMO Capital Markets Initiated EYE as Market Perform.

There are currently 79.42M shares in the float and 80.13M shares outstanding. There are 12.00% shares short in EYEs float. The industry rank for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is 60 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 24% .

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Fundamental Data:

EYE last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,724,331 to $1,732,820 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.50 and a profit of 441.20% next year. The growth rate on EYE this year is -165.43 compared to an industry 0.40. EYEs next year’s growth rate is -201.89 compared to an industry 24.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 9.81 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.28 compared to an industry of 3.48 and EYEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 16.54 compared to an industry of 17.60. EYE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.53 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.59.