Saia, Inc. (SAIA), a Industrials Trucking corporation, saw its stock trade 283,685 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 285.03k. Saia, Inc. (SAIA) stock is quoted at $116.25, up 4.18 cents or +3.73% on the day. Total Revenue for Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is $1.82B. Gross Profit is $368.79M and the EBITDA is $285.76M.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is 285.03k compared to 331.83k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Saia, Inc. (SAIA) has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Saia, Inc. (SAIA). Approximately 6.26% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Saia, Inc. (SAIA) stock is 1.11, indicating its 3.64% to 4.13% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SAIA’s short term support levels are around $110.46, $106.22 and $103.88 on the downside. SAIAs short term resistance level is $114.22 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SAIA has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.81), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.65) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.60). SAIA is trading 104.23% off its 52 week low at $56.92 and 2.05% off its 52 week high of $113.92. Performance wise, SAIA stock has recently shown investors 7.20% a greater amount in a week, 23.85% a greater amount in a month and 46.67% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Saia, Inc. (SAIA) has shown a return of 24.84% since the first of the year.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Key Details:

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.031B. SAIA insiders hold roughly 0.83% of the shares. On Oct-31-19 Cowen Reiterated SAIA as Market Perform at $81 → $90. On Feb-04-20 Stephens Downgrade SAIA as Overweight → Equal-Weight and on Apr-07-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade SAIA as Overweight → Sector Weight.

There are currently 25.87M shares in the float and 26.07M shares outstanding. There are 6.26% shares short in SAIAs float. The industry rank for Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is 210 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 17% .

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Fundamentals Statistics:

SAIA last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,786,735 to $1,822,547 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Saia, Inc. (SAIA) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.86 and a profit of 30.92% next year. The growth rate on SAIA this year is -6.38 compared to an industry -28.70. SAIAs next year’s growth rate is 30.81 compared to an industry 29.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 32.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.80. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.59 compared to an industry of 2.12 and SAIAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 13.05 compared to an industry of 8.08. SAIA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.96 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.86.