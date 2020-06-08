Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), a Consumer Cyclical Recreational Vehicles corporation, saw its stock exchange 1,643,610 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.24M. Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) stock is quoted at $100.00, up 0.86 cents or +0.87% on the day. Total Revenue for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is $8.98B. Gross Profit is $1.03B and the EBITDA is $654.04M.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is 1.24M compared to 1.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). Approximately 15.92% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) stock is 2.59, indicating its 6.32% to 5.88% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, THO’s short term support levels are around $91.67, $87.93 and $82.50 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, THO has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.53), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.59) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.50). THO is trading 209.60% off its 52 week low at $32.30 and -1.87% off its 52 week high of $101.91. Performance wise, THO stock has recently shown investors 16.01% a surge in a week, 50.99% a surge in a month and 42.78% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has shown a return of 34.61% since the beginning of the year.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Key Details:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.52B. THO insiders hold roughly 4.05% of the shares. On Jan-27-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated THO as Overweight at $95. On Apr-08-20 Northcoast Downgrade THO as Buy → Neutral and on Apr-17-20 Wolfe Research Initiated THO as Outperform at $60.

There are currently 52.96M shares in the float and 55.20M shares outstanding. There are 15.92% shares short in THOs float. The industry rank for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Key Fundamentals:

THO last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,864,758 to $8,980,124 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.26 and a profit of 95.22% next year. The growth rate on THO this year is -67.18 compared to an industry -49.60. THOs next year’s growth rate is 171.76 compared to an industry 67.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 38.28 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.60 compared to an industry of 2.57 and THOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 12.67 compared to an industry of 14.74. THO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.70 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.43.