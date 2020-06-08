Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock trade 22,172,250 common shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 36.62M. Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) stock is changing hands at $2.5700, down -0.43 cents or -14.33% on the day. Total Revenue for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is $5.02M. Gross Profit is $1.51M and the EBITDA is $-19.25M.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is 36.62M compared to 33.51M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5182 and a 200-day moving average of $0.7713. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK). Approximately 14.83% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) stock is 3.33, indicating its 21.07% to 28.08% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MARK’s short term support levels are around $2.42, $2.21 and $1.85 on the downside. MARKs short term resistance levels are $3.74 and $3.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MARK has short term rating of Bullish (0.27), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.50) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). MARK is trading 928.00% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -27.81% off its 52 week high of $3.56. Performance wise, MARK stock has recently shown investors -2.65% a lower amount in a week, 147.12% a greater amount in a month and 570.67% a greater amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) has shown a return of 399.03% since the start of the year.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Key Figures:

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $147.623M. MARK insiders hold roughly 26.23% of the shares. On Jul-01-15 Maxim Group Initiated MARK as Buy at $11. On Oct-13-16 ROTH Capital Initiated MARK as Buy at $8.50 and on Jan-31-18 ROTH Capital Reiterated MARK as Buy at $10.25 → $20.50.

There are currently 84.91M shares in the float and 48.47M shares outstanding. There are 14.83% shares short in MARKs float. The industry rank for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is 87 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) Fundamental Data:

MARK last 2 years revenues have shown no change from $5,020 to $5,020 showing same trend. Wall Street expects Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 10.50% next year. The growth rate on MARK this year is -63.46 compared to an industry -6.20. MARKs next year’s growth rate is -10.53 compared to an industry 22.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.00. MARK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.