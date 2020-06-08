Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock trade 28,169,091 common shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 21.06M. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock traded at $23.29, down -0.14 cents or -0.60% on the day. Total Revenue for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $10.34B. Gross Profit is $2.86B and the EBITDA is $4.91B.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 21.06M compared to 22.16M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Right now, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD). Approximately 1.05% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is 0.22, indicating its 4.17% to 4.03% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, GOLD’s short term support levels are around $22.41, $21.52 and $20.68 on the downside. GOLDs short term resistance levels are $32.40, $28.24 and $27.17 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOLD has short term rating of Bearish (-0.48), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.08). GOLD is trading 84.11% off its 52 week low at $12.65 and -18.28% off its 52 week high of $28.50. Performance wise, GOLD stock has recently shown investors -2.96% decrease in a week, -12.31% decrease in a month and 9.70% a spike in the past quarter. Furthermore, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has shown a return of 25.28% since the 1st of this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Key Statistics:

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $41.203B. GOLD insiders hold roughly 1.46% of the shares. On Jan-16-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Outperform at $21 → $22. On Mar-13-20 UBS Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Buy at $22 and on Apr-16-20 Barclays Downgrade GOLD as Overweight → Equal Weight.

There are currently 1.75B shares in the float and 1.78B shares outstanding. There are 1.05% shares short in GOLDs float. The industry rank for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 16 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Fundamental Details:

GOLD last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,717,000 to $10,345,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.20 and a profit of 21.16% next year. The growth rate on GOLD this year is 64.71 compared to an industry 24.10. GOLDs next year’s growth rate is 11.90 compared to an industry 21.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.20 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.39 compared to an industry of 2.06 and GOLDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 45.91 compared to an industry of 10.70. GOLD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.18.